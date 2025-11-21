Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Rep. Jason Crow says he’s getting death threats after Trump’s ‘seditious behavior’ rant

The ex-Army Ranger shared audio of people calling for his death after the president condemned him and five other Democrats for telling military and intelligence members to disobey illegal orders.

Rep. Jason Crow.
Rep. Jason Crow.2024 Getty Images
By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.