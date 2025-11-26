Opinion

Key House Democrat seeks to put lawmakers on record against pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell

Rep. Jamie Raskin has introduced a bill expressing opposition to pardoning or commuting the sentence of Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's jailed associate. President Trump has not ruled out those things, though he also hasn't acted on them.

Ghislaine Maxwell.
Ghislaine Maxwell on Sept. 20, 2013 in NYC.Laura Cavanaugh / Getty Images
By  Jacqueline Alemany

Jacqueline Alemany

Jacqueline Alemany is co-anchor of "The Weekend" and a Washington correspondent for MS NOW.