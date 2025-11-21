Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Delayed September jobs numbers further clouds economic picture November 20, 2025 / 08:36

As Americans sour on Trump and the economy, the White House moves the goalposts

Team Trump said Americans would see great economic results by the end of 2025. After that fell through, they started pointing to the late summer of 2026.

Nov. 21, 2025, 9:54 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post