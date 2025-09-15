Opinion

Increasing number of Americans feel ‘stuck’ at work September 15, 2025 / 05:44

As the Trump Slump lingers, the administration scrambles to move the goalposts

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Donald Trump owned the economy. Then the economy got worse. Then Lutnick shamelessly changed direction.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

