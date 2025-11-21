Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump had a bad week. Fox News polling suggests things are going to get worse.

The president’s own party might finally be willing to hold him to account.

Trump’s approval rating on economy under water, according to Fox News poll November 20, 2025 / 05:42
By  Philip Bump

Philip Bump

Philip Bump is a data journalist and creator of the “How To Read This Chart” newsletter. He spent 11 years at The Washington Post and is the author of the 2023 book “The Aftermath.”