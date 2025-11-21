White House says Trump’s ‘piggy’ insult was just him being ‘open and honest’

En route to Florida for his latest golf weekend in Florida last week, Donald Trump fielded a few questions from reporters on Air Force One, and a journalist took the opportunity to ask about one of the Jeffrey Epstein emails. When she tried to ask a follow-up question, the president snapped, “Quiet. Quiet, piggy.”

The crude insult was patently offensive. It was also part of a broader pattern of Trump’s routine misogyny, especially toward women who cover the White House.

During a recent briefing, the president’s chief spokesperson, press secretary Karoline Leavitt, was offered an opportunity to defend, or at least to explain, Trump’s degrading behavior. She seemed to anticipate the question and presented a prepared answer.

Q: What did the president mean when he called a reporter "piggy"?LEAVITT: Look, the president is very frank & honest with everyone in this room. You'll all seen it yourself. You've all experienced it yourselves. And I think it's one of the many reasons the American people reelected this president — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-11-20T18:56:44.614Z

“Look, the president is very frank and honest with everyone in this room,” Leavitt said. “You’ve all seen it yourself. You’ve all experienced it yourselves. And I think it’s one of the many reasons that the American people reelected this president, because of his frankness. And he calls out fake news when he sees it, he gets frustrated with reporters when you lie about him, when you spread fake news about him and his administration.”

She went on to suggest that Trump is “the most transparent president in history,” before concluding, “I think the president being frank and open and honest to your faces rather than hiding behind your backs is frankly a lot more respectful than what you saw in the last administration.”

If this was intended to be persuasive, it failed.