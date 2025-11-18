Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump exempts certain foods from tariffs including coffee, beef and bananas November 17, 2025 / 05:39

Trump rolls out a solution to the affordability crisis: Pretend it doesn’t exist

The more the president plays make-believe about rising consumer costs, the more hopelessly out of touch he appears.

Nov. 18, 2025, 10:55 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post