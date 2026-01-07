Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

What to know about the Minneapolis mayor who told ICE to ‘get the f— out’

Jacob Frey has presided over the city during some of its biggest challenges, including the murder of George Floyd and the Annunciation Church shooting in August.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey looks into the distance.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks during a press conference at City Hall in Minneapolis on Dec. 2, 2025.Leila Navidi / The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images
By  Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.