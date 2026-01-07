ICE agent fatally shoots woman in Minneapolis enforcement surge

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed a woman Wednesday during an operation in Minneapolis, the Department of Homeland Security said.

The deadly confrontation immediately escalated tensions over the Trump administration’s decision to send some 2,000 immigration agents into the city this week.

“Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them — an act of domestic terrorism,” DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said the officer fired in self-defense, saying the officer feared for his life and “the safety of the public.”

“He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers,” she said. “The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased. Thankfully, the ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries.”

Bystander video verified by MS NOW shows the car partially blocking a two-lane street in a snowy residential neighborhood. A handful of people mill about filming the agents as they walk around and toward the vehicle.

One of the officers puts his hand on driver’s door handle and loudly repeats, “Get out of the car!”

The car briefly moves in reverse, then starts to drive off when three gunshots ring out, and the car crashes into a parked vehicle. The officer who fired his gun was standing in the street in the direction the car was facing.

The agent holding the door handle stumbles as but stays on his feet as the car drives off. None of the officers appears significantly injured, if at all.

Several people at the scene are heard yelling expletives right after the shots were fired.

Residents who spoke to MS NOW at the scene said they saw what appeared to be blood on the deployed airbag on the driver's side.

Shortly afterward, residents gathered around federal agents in vehicles, shouting at them and calling the location a crime scene.

The Trump administration launched a massive immigration enforcement operation in the Minneapolis area this week, deploying approximately 2,000 federal agents to the state.

Shortly after the shooting, Minnesota Democrats, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Rep. Ilhan Omar, called on federal agents to leave Minneapolis immediately.

In a post on X, city officials said they were still gathering details but said federal immigration enforcement agents' presence is "causing chaos in our city and making our community less safe."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

___

Nnamdi Egwuonwu contributed to this report.

Alex Tabet

Alex Tabet is a reporter for MS NOW.

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.