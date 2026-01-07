Opinion

ICE agent fatally shoots woman in Minneapolis enforcement surge

A Homeland Security spokesperson said the officer fired in self-defense.

City of Minneapolis: Federal law enforcement officials involved in shooting January 7, 2026 / 05:46
By  Alex Tabet  and  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Alex Tabet

Alex Tabet is a reporter for MS NOW.

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.