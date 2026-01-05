Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

DHS deploying a surge of federal agents to Minnesota

The Department of Homeland security says as least 1,000 additional agents are being sent to Minneapolis. The action comes amid allegations of fraud over state child care payments.

ICE agents check's a man's immigration status on a snowy street in Minnesota.
Immigrations, Customs, and Enforcement officers question a man's status on Lake Street near a Somali mall called the Karmel Mall in Minnesota on Dec. 10, 2025. Christopher Juhn / Anadolu via Getty Im ages
By  Nnamdi Egwuonwu Laura Barrón-López  and  Ebony Davis

Nnamdi Egwuonwu

Nnamdi Egwuonwu is a reporter for MS NOW.

Laura Barrón-López

Laura Barrón-López

Laura Barrón-López covers the White House for MS NOW.

Ebony Davis

Ebony Davis is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.