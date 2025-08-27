Opinion

Two children dead, 17 injured in shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis

“Don’t say this is about ‘thoughts and prayers’ right now — these kids were literally praying,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Aug. 27, 2025, 11:03 AM EDT

Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

