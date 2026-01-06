Feds will freeze $10 billion in social services funding to blue states

The Trump administration plans to freeze $10 billion in funding for social services programs in five Democratic-led states, citing concerns about fraud that have not been substantiated with evidence, a Health and Human Services official confirmed to MS NOW on Tuesday.

The freeze would affect programs that provide support to low-income families, including Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, which provides cash assistance for living expenses; the Child Care Development Fund, which helps low-income families access child care; and social services grants that primarily support at-risk children. The states that would be affected are Minnesota, New York, California, Illinois and Colorado, the HHS official confirmed.

The move comes after HHS officials announced last week they were immediately freezing $185 million in child care payments to Minnesota after a viral video from a conservative social media influencer claimed that several day care centers run by Somali Americans were receiving federal funding but not operating.

While federal prosecutors have secured convictions in cases of large-scale social services fraud in Minnesota in recent years, with many of the dozens convicted of Somali descent, the influencer’s specific claims have been called into question. State investigators have since said the facilities were functioning normally.

The planned funding freeze was first reported by the New York Post on Monday.

It remains unclear when the freeze would take effect or what steps the states would need to take to have it reversed. The HHS official declined to provide further details.

Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York said Tuesday that she had not received formal notification of the freeze, but called it “an impending threat” and said her state was prepared to challenge the measure in court.

“Why is there such a frontal assault on children in this nation from this administration?” Hochul asked. “Just back in November, they stopped feeding our kids. Now they won’t vaccinate our kids,” she added, referring to the expiration of food stamps in November during the government shutdown, and the Monday announcement that the federal health department will dramatically reduce the number of vaccinations recommended for babies and children.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., also said in a statement on Monday that the freeze had "nothing to do with fraud and everything to do with political retribution that punishes poor children in need of assistance."

Eric Maruyama, deputy press secretary for Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo., told MS NOW the state had not been formally notified of a funding freeze, adding, "If true, it would be awful to see the federal government targeting the most needy families and children this way."

A spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Human Services told MS NOW the state also had not received any official notification of the funding freeze.

Spokespeople for the governors of Minnesota and California did not immediately respond to questions from MS NOW on Tuesday afternoon about whether they had received notification of the planned freeze.

The HHS official could not immediately offer more information to MS NOW about what the states would need to do to get the funding freezes reversed.

Will McDuffie contributed reporting.

Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.