Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Sirad Ahmed, left, and Ifrah Mubarak pray at the end of a rally for former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor in Minneapolis, MN on June 6, 2019.Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Abandoning all subtlety, Trump calls Somalis ‘garbage’ as part of a racist rant

“Their country stinks, and we don’t want them in our country,” the president said during an ugly tirade at a White House Cabinet meeting.

Dec. 3, 2025, 10:54 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post