Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

No federal reform on qualified immunity five years after Floyd’s death May 20, 2025 / 01:55

DOJ drops probes, police reform agreements with Louisville and Minneapolis

The Minneapolis mayor blasted the administration for the timing of the announcement: “All Donald Trump really cares about is political theater.”

May. 21, 2025, 5:29 PM EDT

By

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post