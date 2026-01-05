Opinion

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz drops 2026 reelection bid

The 2020 vice presidential candidate said Monday he would not seek a third term. He faces political fallout from allegations of fraud in federally funded child care programs.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz during a hearing on June 12, 2025 at the U.S. Capitol.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz during a hearing on June 12, 2025 at the U.S. Capitol.Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images
By  Ali Vitali  and  Sydney Carruth
Image: Ali Vitali

Ali Vitali

Ali Vitali is MS NOW's senior congressional correspondent and the host of "Way Too Early." She is the author of "Electable: Why America Hasn’t Put a Woman in the White House … Yet."

Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.