Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz drops 2026 reelection bid

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday that he will no longer seek reelection for a third term. The decision comes amid scrutiny over Walz’s handling of allegations of widespread fraud in federal safety net programs in the state.
“For the last several years, an organized group of criminals have sought to take advantage of our state’s generosity,” Walz said in a statement Monday. “And even as we make progress in the fight against the fraudsters, we now see an organized group of political actors seeking to take advantage of the crisis.”
Walz, Kamala Harris’ running mate at the top of the 2024 Democratic presidential ticket, added that “Donald Trump and his allies – in Washington, in St. Paul, and online – want to make our state a colder, meaner place.”
Trump recently slammed Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., over allegations of fraud schemes in the state’s federal safety net programs, specifically at child care centers in Minneapolis. Trump blamed the state’s Somali immigrant population for the alleged fraud. Omar immigrated to the United States as a refugee from Somalia.
The Department of Health and Human Services paused all federal child care payments Minnesota, before announcing last week it would extend that pause to all states to investigate potential fraud.