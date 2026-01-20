Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Trump’s focus on legacy leaves GOP vulnerable at home

A fixation on his standing in U.S. history has left President Trump’s vow to address the cost-of-living neglected — at a high price for his party.

An illustration of Trump looking out a window at gilded letters spelling his name
Most presidents seek to be remembered for landmark legislation while President Donald Trump “wants to be seen by posterity as someone who did things that no president ever did before.”Ben King / MS NOW; Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty ImagesCelal Gunes / Anadolu via Getty Images
By  Akayla Gardner

Akayla Gardner

Akayla Gardner is a White House correspondent for MS NOW.