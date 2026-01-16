Opinion

Machado praises Trump, condemns Delcy Rodríguez

The Venezuelan opposition leader spoke to reporters in Washington the day after she gave her Nobel Peace Prize medal to President Donald Trump.

Venezuela’s María Corina Machado gifts her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump January 16, 2026 / 08:40
By  Sydney Carruth  and  Julia Jester

Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.

Julia Jester

Julia Jester covers politics for MS NOW and is based in Washington, D.C.