Johnson teams with Israeli leader to push Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

Neither House Speaker Mike Johnson nor his party seem to have any credible ideas on how to stem the economic crisis Donald Trump has spurred with his destructive tariff war, and they seem similarly stumped on how to solve the self-inflicted crisis of skyrocketing health care costs they created by refusing to extend subsidies for the Affordable Care Act.
But fret not, Americans, the speaker is locked in on the issues that matter to his constituents: stroking the president’s ego by lobbying foreign leaders to support a bid to award him next year’s Nobel Peace Prize.
The speaker posted a photo of himself sitting alongside the speaker of Israel’s Knesset, Amir Ohana, to soft launch that joint cheerleading effort.
A press release from Johnson’s office on Tuesday said he and Ohana plan to “rally Speakers and Presidents of Parliaments around the world to join them in nominating President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2026.”