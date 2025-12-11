Opinion

Johnson teams with Israeli leader to push Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

The U.S. speaker of the House and the leader of Israel’s Knesset vowed to press other world leaders to support a ridiculous bid to award the accolade to Trump.

MAGA demands Nobel Peace Prize for Trump after bombing Iran June 24, 2025 / 09:33
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.