Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

How Trump’s ‘America First’ became a global affair

A year into his second term, the president's foreign entanglements and trade wars have eclipsed the domestic agenda he campaigned on.

An extreme close up of Donald Trump and a bar of text that reads "Trump 2.0 Year One"
One year after Trump took office vowing military restraint, the U.S. has carried out nearly 600 military strikes across three continents.Drew Angerer / Getty Images
By  Julia Jester  and  Jake Traylor

Julia Jester

Julia Jester covers politics for MS NOW and is based in Washington, D.C.

Jake Traylor

Jake Traylor is a White House correspondent for MS NOW.