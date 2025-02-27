Opinion

Supreme Court temporarily halts lower court’s order for Trump to unfreeze foreign aid funds February 26, 2025 / 01:54

John Roberts helps Trump officials by keeping freeze on foreign funds payments for now

How lasting a win it will be in the Trump administration’s bid to avoid paying congressionally appropriated funds remains to be seen.

Feb. 27, 2025, 2:50 PM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

