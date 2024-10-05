Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

‘There is so much proof here’: Andrew Weissmann breaks down Jack Smith’s bombshell filing October 3, 2024 / 07:04

Jack Smith’s immunity brief wasn’t the only important filing this week in Trump’s case

The GOP presidential nominee argued that yet another Supreme Court ruling — Fischer v. United States — could be used to curb his charges in the federal election interference case.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post