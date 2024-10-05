Jack Smith’s immunity brief wasn’t the only important filing this week in Trump’s case

The big news this week in the federal election subversion case is special counsel Jack Smith’s monster motion, which argues for why the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling doesn’t block Donald Trump’s prosecution. But another new filing shows that immunity isn’t the only thing threatening the case.

On Thursday, the former president’s lawyers filed a motion citing another case from the high court’s past term: Fischer v. United States.

Jan. 6 rioter Joseph Fischer argued that the charge of obstructing an official proceeding is meant for evidence tampering rather than rioting. The justices sided with Fischer.

Two of Trump’s four charges in his Washington indictment involve the obstruction charge. So it makes sense that his lawyers are citing the new precedent that’s favorable to Jan. 6 defendants. To that end, they argued to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan:

Fischer forecloses the [Special Counsel] Office’s efforts to rely on events at the Capitol on January 6 to support charges under § 1512(c) [the obstruction charge], as the Superseding Indictment does not sufficiently allege that President Trump impaired, or intended to impair, the integrity or availability of any document or other object used in any official proceeding.