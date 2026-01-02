Opinion

President Trump, right, pats Chief Justice Roberts arm ina crowd of people.
President Donald Trump, right, greets Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as Trump to address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol on March 4, 2025.Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images

The judge who helped make Trump a king celebrates the Declaration of Independence

This week’s Deadline: Legal Newsletter looks at Chief Justice John Roberts’ year-end report.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

