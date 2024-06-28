Supreme Court narrows obstruction charge for Jan. 6 defendants

The Supreme Court narrowed the scope of an obstruction charge used against Jan. 6 defendants, in a 6-3 ruling authored by Chief Justice John Roberts.

The case is one of two key end-of-term rulings stemming from alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 election that culminated in the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. The other is former President Donald Trump’s immunity appeal in his federal election interference case, which hasn’t been decided yet and is expected Monday with the term’s final decisions.

This case, Fischer v. United States, involves the scope of a federal criminal obstruction law used against Jan. 6 defendants (including Trump himself). The defendant, Joseph Fischer, argued that the charge of obstructing an official proceeding is meant for evidence tampering rather than rioting. Two of Trump’s four counts in his Washington indictment involve this obstruction statute (the other two are conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and conspiracy against rights).

“To prove a violation of Section 1512(c)(2), the Government must establish that the defendant impaired the availability or integrity for use in an official proceeding of records, documents, objects, or as we earlier explained, other things used in the proceeding, or attempted to do so,” Roberts wrote for the court. Notably, Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the dissent, joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson joining Roberts’ opinion while writing her own separate concurrence.