Cruz backs impeachment effort targeting judges who’ve ruled against the White House

In the U.S. political system, senators can’t initiate impeachment proceedings; only House members can. That said, senators can encourage representatives to launch impeachment efforts, and on Wednesday, that’s precisely what several Senate Republicans did. NBC News reported:

Republican senators on Wednesday increased their scrutiny of federal judges whose rulings they’ve opposed, with some pushing for them to be impeached. Attention at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing focused on two judges: Washington-based U.S. District Judge James Boasberg and Maryland-based Deborah Boardman, both of whom have fallen [afoul] of MAGA world.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who called and chaired the hearing, argued that Boasberg and Boardman “meet the standard for impeachment and for conviction and removal from office.” Similarly, Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri added that he sees Boasberg as “the embodiment of a rogue judge.”

To date, no congressional Republicans have presented any evidence of Boasberg committing high crimes or engaging in misconduct.

The trouble began in earnest last March, when Donald Trump, taking a step he hadn’t taken before, publicly and explicitly called for the impeachment of Boasberg, who had ruled in a way the White House didn’t like in an Alien Enemies Act case. Hours later, the president sat down with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham and kept the offensive going.

“We have bad judges; we have very bad judges,” Trump said. “These are judges that shouldn’t be allowed. I think at a certain point you have to start looking at — what do you do when you have a rogue judge?”

A group of congressional Republicans apparently interpreted Trump’s appeal as a directive and got to work introducing impeachment resolutions against judges who have ruled in ways the White House didn’t like.

Indeed, the list grew quickly. Over the course of a few months, GOP impeachment resolutions were filed against Boasberg, Boardman, U.S. District Court Judge Paul Engelmayer, U.S. District Court Judge John Bates, U.S. District Court Judge Amir Ali, U.S. District Court Judge John McConnell Jr., U.S. District Court Judge Theodore Chuang and U.S. District Court Judge Charles Breyer. (Technically, Engelmayer is facing two parallel impeachment measures simultaneously.)