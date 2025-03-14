Judges around the country are disturbed by the Trump administration

Welcome back, Deadline: Legal Newsletter readers. When we left off last week, the Trump Justice Department was making its final plea to dismiss Eric Adams’ criminal case without prejudice — meaning, the Republican administration was still pushing for the option to revive the Democrat’s corruption indictment in the future (hence the quid pro quo allegations, which both sides have denied). Heading into this weekend, we’re awaiting U.S. District Judge Dale Ho’s ruling on the matter, which could come anytime.

The Trump DOJ pushed the president’s version of “law and order” on other dockets. In doing so, the government continued its abnormal streak of top officials appearing at hearings to advance Donald Trump’s goals. Last month, it was Emil Bove’s New York appearance at the Adams hearing. This week, Attorney General Pam Bondi’s chief of staff, Chad Mizelle, was in a Washington, D.C., courtroom defending Trump’s executive order that sought to take various actions against law firm Perkins Coie for its Democratic-aligned work.

“It sends little chills down my spine,” U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said of Trump’s directive, against which she issued a temporary restraining order. “This may be amusing in ‘Alice in Wonderland’ where the Queen of Hearts yells, ‘Off with their heads!’ at annoying subjects and announces a sentence before a verdict,” the Obama appointee said. “But this cannot be the reality we are living under.”

Howell wasn’t the only district judge disturbed by the government’s behavior this week. U.S. District Judge William Alsup called it “a sad day when our government would fire some good employee, and say it was based on performance, when they know good and well, that’s a lie.” Ordering several federal departments to rehire employees, the Clinton appointee in California said the government tried to frustrate his “ability to get at the truth of what happened here.” Alsup’s preliminary ruling was one of two big ones against Trump’s mass firings, with another from Obama appointee James Bredar in Maryland.