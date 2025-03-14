Opinion

‘No endgame in sight’: U.S. stock market loses $5 trillion in value amid Trump tariffs March 14, 2025 / 05:00

Top Trump official blames ‘Michigan people’ for souring consumer confidence survey

Consumer sentiment has plummeted, but the director of the National Economic Counsel said it’s liberals manipulating the numbers.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

