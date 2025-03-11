No, Trump’s blanket Jan. 6 pardon doesn’t cover a 2022 plot to kill FBI agents

Ever since Donald Trump granted blanket clemency to more than a thousand Jan. 6 defendants, an open legal question has been how far that executive grace extends beyond offenses committed that day in 2021. For example, does it cover a defendant’s conviction for subsequently plotting to kill law enforcement who investigated him?

No, a federal judge in Tennessee ruled Monday.

It might seem like an obvious answer, but U.S. District Judge Thomas Varlan had to formally reach it nonetheless. In doing so, the George W. Bush appointee laid down a judicial marker in the litigation fallout from Trump’s blanket pardon, as defendants argue that the clemency reaches beyond the day of Jan. 6 — even as the Trump Justice Department sides with some defendants, opposes others and sometimes changes its mind about how far it goes.

The DOJ didn’t side with Edward Kelley in the case decided Monday.