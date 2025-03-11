Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Does Trump’s Jan. 6 pardon cover everything? DOJ grilled over separate legal cases February 27, 2025 / 04:25

No, Trump’s blanket Jan. 6 pardon doesn’t cover a 2022 plot to kill FBI agents

It might seem obvious, but a judge had to explain why the president’s clemency doesn't void liability in a separate murder conspiracy case.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post