Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Trump admin. ‘wanted leverage’ over Adams to ‘make him Trump’s puppet’: Fmr. federal prosecutor February 16, 2025 / 05:22

A top DOJ employee makes a case for dismissing Eric Adams’ indictment forever

Ahead of Wednesday’s hearing over the potential dismissal, chief of staff Chad Mizelle critiqued the legal theory underlying the charges.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
Feb. 19, 2025, 2:45 PM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post