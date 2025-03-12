Why a law firm says Trump’s order against it ‘presents a clear and present danger’

UPDATE (March 12, 2025, 4:10 p.m. ET): U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell on Wednesday blocked portions of President Donald Trump’s executive order against law firm Perkins Coie, saying the firm had met its burden for a temporary restraining order, NBC News reported.

Big law firms might not be the most sympathetic characters. But one of them says that President Donald Trump’s retaliation against it represents an “unconstitutional assault” not only on the firm, its lawyers, employees and clients, but on the legal profession and the rule of law writ large. That firm, Perkins Coie, says the legal assault comes in a Trump executive order against the firm, and a judge at a Wednesday afternoon hearing in Washington, D.C., will consider whether to block it.

Trump’s Thursday order cites the firm’s “dishonest and dangerous activity” stemming from its association with figures loathed in GOP circles: Hillary Clinton and George Soros. The order restricts the firm’s access to federal buildings and instructs federal agencies not to meet with its personnel and to terminate contracts held by firm clients.

“By punishing a law firm for its advocacy on behalf of clients whom the President disfavors, the Executive Order is designed to have a chilling effect extending far beyond Perkins Coie,” the firm wrote in a legal memo ahead of the hearing, adding that the order “presents a clear and present danger to the administration of justice in the United States.”

Trump has likewise taken action against law firm Covington & Burling for its work for Jack Smith, the former special counsel who prosecuted Trump in two of his four criminal cases.