U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Trump’s New York hush money sentencing

The Supreme Court declined to halt President-elect Donald Trump’s Friday morning criminal sentencing in the New York state hush money case, allowing the historic proceeding to go forward over dissent from four Republican appointees.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh indicated they would have sided with Trump. That means Chief Justice John Roberts, who authored the immunity ruling in Trump’s favor last year, and Trump appointee Amy Coney Barrett were in the majority along with the three Democratic appointees.

In an unsigned order Thursday evening, the high court explained why it declined to side with Trump, spelling out two reasons:

First, the alleged evidentiary violations at President-Elect Trump’s state-court trial can be addressed in the ordinary course on appeal. Second, the burden that sentencing will impose on the President-Elect’s responsibilities is relatively insubstantial in light of the trial court’s stated intent to impose a sentence of “unconditional discharge” after a brief virtual hearing.

The president-elect had sought to halt further proceedings in the case, citing the court’s decision last year in the federal election interference case that granted him broad criminal immunity. In the state case that’s the subject of Thursday’s Supreme Court order, Trump was found guilty at trial last year of falsifying business records in connection with a hush money scheme related to the 2016 election. It’s the only one of the four prosecutions of Trump that went to trial.

Earlier on Thursday, New York’s top state court rejected a separate bid from Trump to block his sentencing.