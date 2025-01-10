Opinion

‘Trying to avoid any sentencing whatsoever’: Trump appeals to Supreme Court over hush money case January 8, 2025 / 07:32

U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Trump’s New York hush money sentencing

The president-elect filed an emergency application at the high court, which previously granted him broad criminal immunity. He wanted to block his Friday sentencing.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

