Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump is the rot at the center of North Carolina’s Supreme Court fight

A Republican candidate for the state’s Supreme Court is asking that same court to make him the winner on the flimsiest of grounds.

‘Engineer an outcome’: NC Dem slams GOP for trying to throw out 60K votes in Supreme Court race December 29, 2024 / 07:00
By  Billy Ball
Billy Ball

Billy Ball

Billy Ball is an award-winning journalist from North Carolina who founded The Living South, a journalism project focused on changemakers in the American South. He is also a senior editor at Cardinal & Pine, an online news site that covers North Carolina politics. His work has been published in The Atlantic, The Washington Post, and others. 