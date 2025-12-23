Supreme Court doesn’t let Trump deploy National Guard in Chicago

Over dissent from Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, the Supreme Court declined to let the Trump administration immediately deploy the National Guard in Chicago, in the latest high court test of Donald Trump’s sweeping claims of authority in his second term.

In an unsigned order on Tuesday, the court said that at this stage in the litigation, the government couldn’t carry its burden to show that federal law lets the president federalize the Guard in his authority to protect federal personnel and property in Illinois. “At this preliminary stage, the Government has failed to identify a source of authority that would allow the military to execute the laws in Illinois,” the court said in the order.

The administration had asked the justices to lift an order from a federal judge that blocked deployment in October. After an appellate panel declined to disturb that order, the administration turned to the high court, as it has done in dozens of cases this year, often successfully.

Though Tuesday’s order is a provisional one that doesn’t mark the end of this litigation, it nonetheless stands out as a high-profile loss for the administration before the justices.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote a concurring opinion explaining that he agreed with the majority on the bottom line but said he would’ve ruled against the administration on narrower grounds.

Alito wrote a dissent, joined by Thomas, criticizing how the court handled the litigation and said the majority “fails to explain why the President’s inherent constitutional authority to protect federal officers and property is not sufficient to justify the use of National Guard members in the relevant area for precisely that purpose.”

Gorsuch wrote in his own dissent that he thought that declarations filed by federal law enforcement officials entitled the administration to relief at this stage, but that he “would hazard no opinion beyond that, leaving instead all the weighty questions outlined above for another case where they are properly preserved and can receive the full airing they so clearly deserve.”