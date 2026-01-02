Donald Trump has done a lot to undermine racial integration since retaking the White House.
His administration has given federal contractors the green light to run segregated facilities. It also killed a long-standing school desegregation agreement the federal government had in place with a locality in Louisiana. And now there’s the administration’s termination of leases for Washington’s three public golf courses, a move announced Thursday that may seem race-neutral but which risks undermining the means by which many Black golfers have gained — and continue to gain — access to the notoriously exclusive game.
After weeks of speculation, the administration revealed Thursday that it had terminated a 50-year lease agreement launched five years ago with the National Links Trust, a nonprofit group dedicated to making golf “accessible” and “affordable” that had been contracted to operate Washington’s three publicly owned golf courses.
The administration claimed the organization missed certain payments and failed to maintain the properties, both of which the National Links Trust denies. The group’s co-founder, Will Smith, told MS NOW on Sunday that his organization was “blindsided” by the contract’s termination and said it leaves him unsure of the future of publicly accessible golf in the District.
“The Trump administration prides itself on getting the job done for the American people and partnering with others who share that same goal,” the administration said in a statement.
Smith wouldn’t weigh in on whether he thought Trump’s personal ownership of private golf courses constitutes a conflict of interest. But he did say Trump’s vision for the game is “different than ours.”
And indeed, there are concerns — such as those expressed in “The Contrarian” by Howard University student and golfer Daryn Dickens — that Trump and his demonstrably anti-Black, diversity-averse regime could make changes to the public courses that would make them less hospitable or accessible to Black golfers who have been welcomed there when others wouldn’t have them.
America’s private golf course operators have a sordid history of racist discrimination, which has made public courses — such as the ones Trump is trying to commandeer in D.C. — essential for Black people looking to enjoy the game.