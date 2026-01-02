Opinion

Trump’s war on integration could be headed for the golf course

The administration just ended a 50-year lease agreement with a nonprofit dedicated to making public golf courses in Washington, D.C., accessible and affordable to all.

Trump admin terminates lease of 3 D.C. golf courses operated by non-profit January 1, 2026 / 04:19
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.