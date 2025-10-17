Opinion

Supreme Court hears case that could obliterate the Voting Rights Act October 15, 2025 / 12:09

The Roberts Court already ‘abandons its duty’ — and the term’s just getting started

This week’s Deadline: Legal Newsletter highlights the battle over voting rights, the death penalty, Alex Jones’ rejection, a possible Trump cameo and more.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney's Office in Manhattan and is the author of "Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

