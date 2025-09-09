Supreme Court agrees to consider Trump tariffs appeal on expedited basis

The Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to hear the Trump administration’s tariffs appeal on an expedited basis, in a case with vast implications for the economy and presidential power, setting a fast briefing schedule with a hearing to come in November.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled against the administration Aug. 29, reasoning that the federal law invoked by President Donald Trump didn’t give him the authority he claimed. The circuit court kept its ruling on hold to provide a chance to appeal. The administration did so, asking the justices to hear the case on an expedited timeline. The justices agreed on Tuesday, also granting review in another tariff-related case that was pending before the court, consolidating the two appeals to consider together.

The court, whose next term starts in October, generally decides the term’s cases by early July. Given the expedited timeline on which the court agreed to hear the tariffs case, a decision could come well before then, although the justices aren’t on a deadline to rule.