Want to understand the Supreme Court? Look at what different justices call ‘tragic’

The Supreme Court wields significant power in setting its agenda. So to understand the state of the court, we must take stock of the appeals the court declines to review — usually without explanation — and likewise we must examine the rarer instances in which justices either explain why they don’t take certain cases or they dissent from their colleagues’ refusal to consider what they believe to be important issues.

With that in mind, two statements from opposite ideological ends of the court Tuesday morning provide an illuminating snapshot, as each features Democratic or Republican appointees describing very different things as “tragic.”

Both instances appeared on the court’s order list, a routine document containing the latest action in pending appeals, mostly consisting of the court rejecting petitions without explanation. It takes four justices to grant review, and the court only grants review in a relative handful of the thousands of petitions they receive annually. The two instances in question are those rarer examples of justices sharing their thoughts with the public in connection with denials.

The first came in the capital case of Stacey Humphreys, whose petition the court denied. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who has long spoken out about issues with the death penalty and criminal justice more broadly, penned a dissent joined by her two fellow Democratic-appointed colleagues, Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson. She recounted how Humphreys was convicted in 2007 by a Georgia jury of murder and robbery and sentenced to death, but only after one of the jurors “misleadingly omitted critical details of her own experience as a victim of a similar crime and then bullied the other jurors into voting for death based on that prior experience.”

Lamenting her colleagues’ refusal to step in, Sotomayor wrote, “Tragically, the Court denies review instead, allowing a death sentence tainted by a single juror’s extraordinary misconduct to stand.”