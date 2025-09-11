Alex Jones cites First Amendment in push for Supreme Court review of Sandy Hook case

The Supreme Court is already set to hear several important appeals in the new term that starts next month: on tariffs, voting rights, campaign finance, transgender athletes and more. Alex Jones wants to add another explosive appeal to the docket.

The Infowars host wants the justices to upend the $1.4 billion judgment that his Supreme Court petition called “the largest in American libel history.” He was sued by victims’ relatives over his lies about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School murders.

In his petition, Jones said that the resulting 10-figure sum “can never be paid” and that the litigation outcome is “a financial death penalty by fiat.” He said he couldn’t fairly defend himself, complaining that the Connecticut legal process lacked “meaningful appellate review” and featured “a punitive administrative Death Penalty Sanction for small discovery errors to impose liability, bypass burdens of proof, and award punitive damages.”