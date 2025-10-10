Supreme Court starts new term with conversion therapy hearing before voting rights showdown

Welcome back, Deadline: Legal Newsletter readers. While President Donald Trump secures indictments against his political opponents and turns the military on Democratic-run cities and states, the Supreme Court that greenlit his second presidential term took the bench this week to start its new term.

Rejecting Ghislaine Maxwell’s appeal was how the high court kicked things off Monday morning. I predicted that result in last week’s newsletter, so it wasn’t surprising that the Jeffrey Epstein associate failed to win review of her petition. That would’ve required four justices’ approval, but none of the nine voiced any dissent in connection with the denial.

That turns attention to whether Trump will pardon the 63-year-old convicted child sex trafficker, who is poised to remain incarcerated for another decade unless the president bails her out. The administration already moved her to a minimum-security prison camp this summer after she said she never saw Trump do anything “inappropriate.” Whatever the political wisdom would be of granting Maxwell clemency, the president seems to be keeping the option open.

Turning to matters the justices are interested in, they heard oral arguments in six cases this week, including one involving so-called conversion therapy. That’s the practice of trying to change a patient’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Colorado is one of about half the states in the country that ban or restrict the practice for minors. The issue came to the Supreme Court through an appeal from the conservative Christian legal group Alliance Defending Freedom, which represents a counselor who argues that the ban violates her free speech rights.