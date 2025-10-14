Supreme Court won’t review Alex Jones’ appeal on $1.4 billion judgment in Sandy Hook case

The Supreme Court has declined to review Alex Jones’ appeal, which sought to upend the $1.4 billion judgment that the Infowars host called “the largest in American libel history.” He was sued by victims’ relatives over his lies about the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

The denial came Tuesday in an order list containing actions in pending appeals. It takes four justices to grant review, and most petitions are denied.

In his failed petition, Jones said that the judgment “can never be paid” and that the litigation outcome is a “financial death penalty by fiat.” He said he couldn’t fairly defend himself, complaining that the Connecticut legal process lacked “meaningful appellate review” and featured “a punitive administrative Death Penalty Sanction for small discovery errors to impose liability, bypass burdens of proof, and award punitive damages.”