Labor groups sue Trump admin over social media surveillance of noncitizens

A group of labor unions has banded together to sue the Trump administration in an effort to stop its social media surveillance of visa holders and other immigrants who are in the country legally.

The lawsuit alleges that the Trump administration’s policy of scouring social media platforms in search of posts it can use to deport visa holders is an assault on the First Amendment. It was filed Thursday by the Electronic Frontier Foundation on behalf of the American Federation of Teachers, the Communications Workers of America and the United Auto Workers, NBC News reported.

Per NBC News:

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York, asks a judge to block the administration from engaging in ‘viewpoint-based investigation and surveillance.’ It also asks for a court order to purge any records created so far under the administration’s program.

The suit alleges that union members’ speech is being “chilled by the threat of adverse immigration action if the government disapproves of anything they have expressed or will express,” and that members have “limited their union-facing activity for fear of retributive immigration consequences.”

The Trump administration’s thirst for social media censorship — for visa holders and U.S. citizens alike — has been on display since the president’s return to office. The State Department has admitted to searching social media for purported expressions of “antisemitism” (a term it has used to demonize critics of Israel’s government) that it can use to deport people. The fact that the administration recently revoked six visas over social media posts critical of slain MAGA activist Charlie Kirk suggests that the administration will use surveillance against people whose views, quite simply, it disagrees with.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration plans two round-the-clock centers where federal staffers will monitor social media activity that the administration can potentially use as a basis for targeting immigrants, as I wrote about recently.