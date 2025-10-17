Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

‘Totally unfit to serve’: Fmr. Fox News host Jeanine Pirro confirmed as DC’s top Federal Prosecutor August 3, 2025 / 09:22

Not guilty verdict in ICE case sends stark message to Trump DOJ’s political prosecutions

It’s not only grand jurors who have rejected the Trump administration’s charges. A trial jury just did the same.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post