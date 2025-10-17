Not guilty verdict in ICE case sends stark message to Trump DOJ’s political prosecutions

There’s already a stunning pattern of grand jurors rejecting indictments sought by the Justice Department in President Donald Trump’s second term — specifically when it comes to allegations of assaulting law enforcement in connection with protests against the administration’s abuses of power. As time goes on, we’ll learn what trial jurors think of the politically motivated cases that make it that far.

We got a prime example Thursday in the case of Sidney Reid, who was acquitted in Washington, D.C.

Grand jurors had declined to approve a felony indictment against her a shocking three times. But instead of taking those serial rejections as a sign of serious problems with the case (a rare failure to get past even one grand jury should’ve done that), the DOJ in Jeanine Pirro’s office moved forward with a misdemeanor prosecution, which didn’t require grand jury approval. Law enforcement had alleged that Reid “forcefully pushed” an FBI agent’s hand against a cement wall and “caused lacerations” on the agent’s hand during an immigration enforcement protest.

Powerful statements from Reid and her lawyers following the not guilty verdict frame the stakes in her case — and in Trump’s second term more broadly. She said the verdict “shows that this administration and their peons are not able to invoke fear in all citizens.” Calling the president “a crazy person,” she said she even felt sorry for the prosecutors, “who must be burdened by Trump’s irrational and unfounded hatred for his fellow man.” Her lawyers, Tezira Abe and Eugene Ohm of the federal public defender’s office, said the DOJ “can continue to take these cases to trial to suppress dissent and to try and intimidate the people. But in the end, as long as we have a jury system, our citizens will continue to rebuke the DOJ through speedy acquittals.”

Wow. Sidney Reid, the DC woman just found not guilty of assaulting an FBI agent, issues a withering and gutsy statement on Trump through her attorneys."I feel sorry for the prosecutors really, who must be burdened by Trump's irrational and unfounded hatred for his fellow man."It's a must-read: — Dave Jamieson (@jamieson.bsky.social) 2025-10-16T21:34:12.919Z

In another notable case, in which D.C. grand jurors refused to approve felony charges against sandwich thrower Sean Dunn, prosecutors are also moving forward with a misdemeanor case after failing to get an indictment. Ahead of his potential trial, this week Dunn filed a motion to dismiss the misdemeanor assault charge based on vindictive and selective prosecution.