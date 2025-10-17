Opinion

The political context for John Bolton’s indictment taints the entire proceedings

While this case appears more substantive than those against other Trump foes, whether Bolton mishandled classified information may be beside the point.

John Bolton.
John Bolton on July 31, 2019 at the White House in Washington, D.C.Carolyn Kaster / AP
By  Andrew Warren  and  John McKay

Andrew Warren

Andrew Warren is senior counsel at Democracy Defenders Action. He previously was a prosecutor with the U.S. Justice Department and the elected district attorney in Tampa, Florida.

John McKay

John McKay is Professor from Practice at Seattle University School of Law, where he has taught Constitutional Law and National Security Law. He previously served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington.