Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

‘This is a political stunt’: Military leaders sound off on Trump’s National Guard deployment August 12, 2025 / 11:00

The Subway sandwich case highlights the Trump admin’s criminal justice priorities

For throwing food at law enforcement in Washington, D.C., a man faces a charge that was brought against Jan. 6 defendants, whom Trump later helped.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
Aug. 14, 2025, 3:33 PM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post