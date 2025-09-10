White House endorses troop deployments in ‘every Democrat-run city’

A month after Donald Trump militarized Washington, D.C., the president and his team have generated all kinds of questions, including what other cities might be next on the Republican’s deployment list. The list isn’t short.

In recent weeks, the White House has pointed to Chicago — a city the president threatened in ridiculous ways over the weekend — and Baltimore, but there have also been public references to New York and San Francisco. Last week, Trump even raised the prospect of deploying the National Guard to Portland, Oregon, apparently because of something he’d seen on television the night before.

By some measures, it might be a mistake to speculate about which city might be targeted next, because from the White House’s perspective, every city in the country led by Democratic officials is on the list.

We know this for certain because Karoline Leavitt said so, out loud and on the record.

Leavitt: "These are the bad guys that we are picking up in Washington DC every day. The president would love to do this in every Democrat-run city across the country." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-09-09T17:50:58.958Z

At the latest White House press briefing, the president’s press secretary was asked about high crime rates in red states and Trump’s willingness to address the issue. Leavitt offered a lengthy reply, which included a striking conclusion about the president’s preferred vision on Guard deployments.

“[T]hese are the bad guys that we are picking up in Washington, D.C., every day,” she told reporters. “The president would love to do this in every Democrat-run city across the country.”

For now, let’s not dwell too much on the “bad guys” claim, which is itself dubious. (The administration did, after all, recently try to prosecute a guy who threw a sandwich with felony assault.)