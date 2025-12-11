Opinion

Slotkin reacts to health care bills failing in the Senate: ‘It’s a dark day’ December 11, 2025 / 10:19

As Republicans reject bill to protect ACA subsidies, what happens now?

In a normal environment, a president would show some leadership and back a practical solution. In 2025, that's not happening.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

