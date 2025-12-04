Opinion

News

Prosecutors expected to seek re-indictment of Letitia James this week

The mortgage fraud case was just dismissed on the grounds that Lindsey Halligan was unlawfully appointed to her position — but the DOJ isn't done yet.

Trump DOJ set to seek to re-indict Letitia James on Thursday December 3, 2025 / 01:49
By  Carol Leonnig  and  Ken Dilanian

