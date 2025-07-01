Opinion

Judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia to remain in federal custody for now June 26, 2025 / 04:43

Kilmar Abrego Garcia cites whistleblower claims in bid to keep civil case alive

Abrego’s lawyers said the Maryland judge who ordered his return still has jurisdiction over contempt proceedings, even though he’s back in the U.S.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

