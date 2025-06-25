The Trump administration just made an absurd argument for detaining Kilmar Abrego Garcia

The Trump administration just made one of its most absurd legal arguments yet.

It came in litigation over the government’s effort to detain Kilmar Abrego Garcia ahead of his criminal trial in Tennessee. When a federal magistrate judge rejected the government’s detention motion on Sunday, she noted that her ruling could be “academic,” because the feds have signaled they’ll hold Abrego in immigration custody even if he’s released from criminal custody. So he probably isn’t going free anytime soon either way.

Which brings us to the absurd argument in the Justice Department’s effort to halt U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes’ ruling. In support of its argument, the DOJ said in a court filing Tuesday that if Abrego is released from criminal custody and “is moved to ICE custody and deported from the United States, the prosecution would lose the meaningful opportunity to try its case. This would be irreparable harm to the public.”