Tom Homan downplays deaths in ICE detention centers as numbers grow

Donald Trump’s deportation czar, Tom Homan, apparently doesn’t think people dying while in custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is a big deal.

Amid ongoing outrage over allegedly horrid conditions in ICE facilities and mounting reports that ICE detainees are being denied basic necessities and human dignity, multiple detainee deaths have garnered national attention. Last week, Johnny Noviello, a Canadian citizen who’d obtained permanent residence in the U.S. and had been charged with drug trafficking, died in a Florida ICE facility, drawing concerned responses from Canadian officials. Also last week, Isidro Perez, a 75-year-old man who been admitted into the U.S. from Cuba nearly 60 years ago, died in ICE custody, as well. Perez appears to have been detained due to a marijuana possession conviction he received in the 1980s.

Both deaths are currently under investigation, ICE said.

According to ICE data, Perez’s death appears to bring the total number of reported deaths in ICE detention to 12 since the beginning of fiscal year 2025, which began last October. Including Noviello and Perez, nine deaths have occurred in ICE facilities during Trump’s second term. According to The Guardian, “under the past three administrations, the worst year saw 12 deaths in ICE custody. If the current pace continues, the total for 2025 could double those numbers.”

Nonetheless, Homan seemed unbothered when asked about Perez’s death.