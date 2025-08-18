Can Trump’s Jan. 6 dismissals stop his DOJ from prosecuting a Democrat?

President Donald Trump began his second term by ordering blanket pardons and dismissals for his supporters who were charged for their actions on Jan. 6. But in doing so, did the president effectively end the subsequent prosecution of a Democrat before it even started?

The question arises in a court filing from U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J. She was charged in the spring with allegedly assaulting federal officers at an immigration facility in Newark, New Jersey, while she was conducting oversight with other Democratic politicians amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

McIver invoked the Jan. 6 dismissals in her motion to dismiss the case for being selectively enforced and prosecuted, as well as vindictive. “The Department of Justice’s dismissal of prosecutions arising from the January 6 attack on the Capitol — including those of more than 160 defendants charged with violating the same statute upon which the indictment relies here — is robust evidence of unconstitutional differential treatment,” her lawyers wrote.

They observed that the congresswoman’s alleged conduct was “manifestly less egregious than storming the Capitol, throwing explosives, beating officers with bats and riot shields, and spraying them with pepper spray.”

“There is a simple difference between this prosecution of Congresswoman McIver and the 160 cases involving assault against federal officers on January 6 that the Justice Department has dismissed: it is all about politics and partisanship,” her lawyers wrote, calling the differential treatment “precisely what the Constitution forbids.”

The filing is a sobering reminder of the violence of Jan. 6 and what it says about an administration that made it a Day One priority to forgive scores of convictions (by way of clemency) and pending charges (by way of dismissals).

But as a legal matter, can the congresswoman’s point about those priorities actually get her case dismissed?

It’s a high bar to win such claims. We were reminded of this fact in Trump’s own federal Jan. 6 case, which the DOJ moved to dismiss after he won the 2024 election, due to the department’s policy against prosecuting sitting presidents. Before he won that dismissal at the ballot box, Trump had unsuccessfully pressed aselective prosecution claim. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected his argument that he was singled out for a prosecution that “similarly situated” people had avoided.

Seeking to clear that high bar in her case, McIver, who pleaded not guilty, maintains that the DOJ “cannot pursue charges against her because she is a Democrat who conducts oversight of Executive Branch immigration policy, while dismissing charges brought under the same statute against those whose views they share and who engaged in conduct far more egregious.”