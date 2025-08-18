Opinion

Rep. McIver: If DOJ convicts me, could signal ‘open season’ on anyone who challenges Trump June 26, 2025 / 06:22

Can Trump’s Jan. 6 dismissals stop his DOJ from prosecuting a Democrat?

U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., cites the Trump DOJ’s sweeping dismissal of Jan. 6 cases as a reason to dismiss her assault case.

Aug. 18, 2025, 2:02 PM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

